Liar, you’re evil, I’m curse-free – Obaa Christy replies ex-husband’s ashawo tags and curses

By Armani Brooklyn
Obaapa Christy

Obaapa Christy has finally reacted to her husband’s fresh attacks on her in a fresh video that has since gone viral on social media.

According to Pastor Love in a self-made video, Obaapa Christy is a promiscuous woman who has veiled her ashawo activities with the gospel ministry.

The controversial man of God also alleged that Obaa Christy slept with other men including Nana Franky and others while she was still married to him.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom’s was also not spared, Pastor Love accused him of sleeping with Obaapa Christy after his wife introduced Obaapa to him.

Reacting to all the wild allegations, Obaapa Christy has disassociated herself from the Ashawo tag.

According to the gospel star, Pastor Love is a terrible liar who shouldn’t be tolerated.

In a Facebook promotional post, Obaapa Christy emphatically stated that she’s curse-free.

Obaapa Christy further accused Pastor Love of trying to destroy and tarnish her enviable image.

Source:GHpage

