Liberia War Will Be Too Small If NPP Rigs The Election- Angry NDC Woman

An angry angry woman, obviously a staunch member of the largest opposition party, has sent a stern warning to the NPP ahead of the December 7 general election.

The woman, whose real identity is yet to be uncovered sent the warning whilst speaking during an interview at an NDC rally.

According to her, she could boldly say without any equivocation that the NDC is going to stand tall among other political parties in the yet-to-be-held election.

She noted that, even though the 2016 and 2020 general elections were rigged, they decided to sweep it under the canopy because they chose peace over war.

She claims they would choose war over peace should history repeat itself in the December 7 general election, saying that the war that would occur in Ghana would be bigger than that of Liberia.