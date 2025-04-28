Life is very hard but don’t wait for the right time- media personality advises

Maa Linda, a staunch team member of Lawson Afisem has sent a piece of advice to all and sundry.

Speaking on Lawson FM and radio earlier today, April 28, Maa Linda took time to motivate both the youth and the aged in Ghana.

According to the woman of substance, the youth, and all Ghanaians at large should not wait for the right time.

Maa Linda believes one might wait forever should one sit and continue to wait for the right time.

Instead, the pundit claims the time time should be taken and made perfect.

She admitted that Ghana is very hard, however, that should not prevent the youth from working extremely hard to make ends meet.