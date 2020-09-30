type here...
Life is short please forgive me – Osebo begs for the forgiveness of Nana Aba Anamoah and his son

Nana Aba Anamoah and Osebo The Zaraman
Fashionista Extraordinaire Osebo the Zaraman born Richard Brown has reached out to his baby mama, Nana Aba Anamoah, GhOneTv’s General Manager asking for her forgiveness.

Osebo who couldn’t hide his emotions for that long took to social media as his perhaps only means of expressing his love for his son and baby mama and then begging them to accept him back to their lives.

He shared a beautiful photo of Nana Aba Anamoah, his son and another child in the hands of the former happily cutting a blue decorated cake. Captioning the photo he wrote;

“Beautiful Mum and handsome son, ???????? may the almighty God bless and protect you guys as always in his mighty name ?????. Life is too short , let’s love and for give one another ?.nobody knows tomorrow ??.”

Osebo Post on IG
Osebo, apparently trying to make amends with his one time love of his life has gone this far for the second time.

It appears Osebo The Zaraman is serious this time and will do anything possible to get her back.

It had earlier surfaced online that Osebo left his son at age 3 and refused to take responsibilities of him as Nana Aba has single-handedly raised her son till date.

Sources claim at a point Osebo tried to take responsibilities for his son but he wasn’t allowed by Baby Mama Nana Aba making things go bitter between them. This caused their sudden breakup.

Source:GHPAGE

