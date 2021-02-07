GhPage reported about the death of fast-rising Ghanaian Dancehall artist in Cape Coast Aikins popularly known as Unruly Grank.

According to the reports, Unruly Grank was allegedly killed during banter with a fellow artist over lyrical supremacy with a broken bottle.

The reports obtained further explained that Unruly Grank was killed around the Cape Coast Castle when he allegedly met his fellow artists for battle.

A video of when the authorities went for the lifeless body of Unruly Grank has popped up on social media and it’s simply heartbreaking.

Watch the video:

Rest In Peace Unruly Grank