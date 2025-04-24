Lifeless body of murdered Tanoso lady

A heartbreaking incident recorded at Tanoso Dominase in the Atwima Nwabiagya South District of the Ashanti Region confirms the death of a woman in her early 20s.

As confirmed, she was found brutally murdered on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025.

The deceased, a mother of one, was discovered face-down in a pool of blood along a rough and isolated road in the area.

Preliminary investigations by police indicate that she was butchered with a cutlass, with deep wounds found on her chest and hands, pointing to a violent struggle.

At the crime scene, officers also found an abandoned vehicle with its keys and mobile phones left inside, further suggesting a possible confrontation took place inside the car before the tragic murder.

According to family members, the young woman’s new boyfriend, who lives in Atwima Koforidua, visited their home around 4:00 a.m. on the day of the incident and claimed he had secured a bakery job for her.

He reportedly arrived in a taxi and persuaded the woman to accompany him, only for the family to receive devastating news of her death just hours later.

Relatives say the deceased had previously left the boyfriend’s home due to repeated physical abuse to seek refuge with her mother.

She had also threatened to end the relationship, citing her safety and the well-being of her child as key concerns.

