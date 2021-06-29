- Advertisement -

A group calling itself Asante Force has closed down the Bantama branch of Lighthouse Chapel.

The closedown came after the group asked that the founder of the Church Bishop Dag Heward Mills made some comments about the Asantehene.

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills in a letter addressed to the Asantehene revealed that the leaked audio was from 23 years ago and not current as being claimed by some people.

Despite his earlier apology, it was described as an insult and hence rejected by Manhyia Palace stating that what they require from the preacher is to make an appearance at the palace and verbally apologize to the Asantehene.

On the closure of the church, the group has revealed that they would continue closing down Lighthouse Churches in the region until Manhyia finally accepts the apology from Dag Heward-Mills.

See photo of the closure below: