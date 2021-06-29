type here...
GhPageNewsLighthouse churches in Kumasi closed down by Asante Force
News

Lighthouse churches in Kumasi closed down by Asante Force

By Qwame Benedict
Lighthouse churches in Kumasi closed down by Asante Force
Dag Heward-Mills
- Advertisement -

A group calling itself Asante Force has closed down the Bantama branch of Lighthouse Chapel.

The closedown came after the group asked that the founder of the Church Bishop Dag Heward Mills made some comments about the Asantehene.

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills in a letter addressed to the Asantehene revealed that the leaked audio was from 23 years ago and not current as being claimed by some people.

Despite his earlier apology, it was described as an insult and hence rejected by Manhyia Palace stating that what they require from the preacher is to make an appearance at the palace and verbally apologize to the Asantehene.

On the closure of the church, the group has revealed that they would continue closing down Lighthouse Churches in the region until Manhyia finally accepts the apology from Dag Heward-Mills.

See photo of the closure below:

Lighthouse Chapel closed down
Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Accra
clear sky
75.6 ° F
75.6 °
75.6 °
94 %
2.6mph
0 %
Tue
82 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
77 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News