Like by now Ghanaians would be paying Pope levy- Criss Waddle mocks Bawumia and Napo

By Mzta Churchill

Amg business boss, Criss Waddle has pulled the legs of Dr. Bawumia and Napo.

The AMG boss, known to be someone who has been criticizing the NPP government following the change of government has once again taken to social media to make a humorous statement.

Criss Waddle claims if Dr. Bawumia and Napo had won the 2024 general elections, by now the ordinary Ghanaian citizen would be suffering.

Criss Waddle noted in his post that even though the Pope’s death has nothing to do with the ordinary Ghanaian, they would have been paying the Pope’s levy under the leadership of the NPP.

- GhPage
