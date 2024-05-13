I like Nacee’s Aseda song- Rev. Eastwood Anaba says as he praises Nacee

The founder and leader of Fountain Gates Ministry, Eastwood Anaba has established that he is a staunch fan of Gospel musician, Nacee.

Speaking before his congregation in a viral video, the renowned Ghanaian pastor heaped praises on the gospel musician.

He told his congregants that Nacee’s song, “Aseda” is one of his favorite gospel songs, saying “And you know Aseda is a song I like because the lyrics…”.

He also talked about how Nacee paid him a surprise visit to his house barely a month ago.

According to the man of God, “I was just sitting there and then all of a sudden I just heard Nacee’s voice. And I was like where is he coming from? And then later I saw he was coming and singing Aseda”.