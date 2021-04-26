Lilwin makes wild allegation on how Nhyiraba Kojo wanted to use him for money rituals

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has made a shocking allegation on how musician Nhyiraba Kojo intended to use him probably for money rituals.

The Kumawood actor can’t phantom as to why Nhyiraba Kojo is wailing all over because he could not attend his birthday party which was organized recently.

According to the actor, he could not attend the birthday party because his flight was delayed but he is very much surprised that the musician is all over the place making a fuss about his failure to attend the party.

Lil Win reacting to the to the recent rants by the musician on Kumasi based Akoma FM quizzed as why Nhyiraba Kojo will decide to organize a birthday party alone on a day where other Celebrities were also having their birthday.

Nhyiraba Kojo had apparently stated that when you invite a Lilwin to a party he only comes and eat without contributing anything to the occasion.

This actually made the actor to have a second thought wondering whether the musician wanted to use him for a money rituals at his birthday party.

Please Ghanaians This Guy Is He Okay? Is It Force To Celebrate Me On My Birthday ? There Were Lotta Stars Who Had The Same Birthday That Day , Why Did U Wanna Celebrate Me Only…

Anaa Wop3 S3 Wode Me Y3 Biribi ….. Sake Of I Dont Get It , I Missed The Flight To Accra Sake Of Bad Weather …U Still Dont Get It Why?…..S3 Wop3 S3 Wo Gye Wo Din Aa Woro Ho Wo ? Na Fa Gye Wo Din?”. Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin posted on Instagram.