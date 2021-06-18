- Advertisement -

Kumawood actor Ogyam has revealed that his colleague Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lil Win despite being rich is not lucky with love.

According to Ogyam, even though Lil Win is popular and has a lot of girls around him due to his popularity they all end up cheating on him.

He went on to say that the actor has been in a relationship with three ladies and all of them ended up cheating including Sandra Ababio.

“Lil Win is my friend and I respect him so much, but he should listen to advise because so far as he is popular doesn’t mean he is above advice. All 3 ladies Lil Win dated cheated on him, and I’m surprised he has failed to learn something from how to love and help ladies he goes out with,” Ogyam said.

Ogyam Berma who is known for passing controversial statements stated that they warned Lil Win when he started hitting on Sandra that it would end in tears but he was so stubborn and madly in love to listen.

He said: “We advised Lil Win against the lady and he fought anyone who talked about Sandra Ababio but now he is searching for us to give us our stone. Lil Win should sit down and advise himself because he needs to be more matured else, he will regret it.”

He continued that he watched a video of Lil Win crying like a baby after Sandra Ababio denied having anything to do with Lil Win when in actual fact they dated.

“I saw a video where my brother Lil Win was crying like a baby because of his girlfriend Sandra Ababio’s statement about him. Though I was sad when I saw the video, I don’t pity him because he deserves that treatment from Sandra Ababio,” he concluded.

Recently, Sandra Ababio was spotted in town when some fans asked about the whereabouts of Lil Win but her response shocked them.

In an interview she granted later, she stated emphatically that she never had anything doing with the comic actor adding that he has never ever seen her pant before.