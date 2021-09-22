- Advertisement -

Kumawood actor, Salinko has waded into the seeming hostility between Ras Nene, also known as Dr Likee, and Kwadwo Nkansah, aka Lil Win, and the public debate on which of them is more popular now.

Earlier, Lil Win, during an interview, advised people to stop comparing him to his colleague Dr Likee because they are not of the same level. According to him, he’s a legend in the industry, unlike Dr Likee who is just popular on Youtube.

Although Dr Likee himself did not respond to that claim, another Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo said in a separate interview that Lil Win should learn to accept the fact that Ras Nene is on top now.

Salinko shares a different opinion as far as the brouhaha is concerned.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, he opined that it will be wrong to compare Dr Likee to Lil Win because Lil Win, who is also a musician, is still very popular even after a decade in the industry.

“Lil Win has been around for more than a decade and he fits in any role given to him. Whether it is comedy or serious roles Lil Win will execute them with ease. Ras Nene is not a bad actor but Lil Win has been consistent and funny so comparing the two is like comparing some of these young rappers to Sarkodie which is totally disrespectful,” he said.

According to Salinko, people should learn to acknowledge those who have paid their dues in the industry and accord them the respect they deserve.

“We need to respect the seniors in the game and appreciate their contribution. I respect any actor who has been around for more than a decade and is still relevant,” he added.