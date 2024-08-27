type here...
GhPageNewsLil Win gives the family of the boy killed during his accident...
News

Lil Win gives the family of the boy killed during his accident with money and a car

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Lil Win and dead boy
Lil-Win

Comic actor Lil Win has reached an agreement with the family of the young boy he ‘killed’ when he got involved in an accident months ago.

According to information reaching our newsdesk, Lil Win in an attempt to escape from jail term as some people have already predicted reached out to the father of the boy to render his apology.

It said that during the meeting Lil Win and the boy’s father together with other family members agreed to be compensated.

A source said, Lil Win allegedly gave the family an amount of GH¢95,000 which he said was to cover hospital and other bills and also pledged to support the deceased boy’s siblings with their education.

The popular actor also gave the father of the deceased a brand new Hyundai Santa Fe car.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

The case was initially adjourned when the family of the deceased boy failed to appear in court.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
75.6 ° F
75.6 °
75.6 °
94 %
2.6mph
100 %
Tue
78 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
77 °
Sat
77 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways