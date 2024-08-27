Comic actor Lil Win has reached an agreement with the family of the young boy he ‘killed’ when he got involved in an accident months ago.

According to information reaching our newsdesk, Lil Win in an attempt to escape from jail term as some people have already predicted reached out to the father of the boy to render his apology.

It said that during the meeting Lil Win and the boy’s father together with other family members agreed to be compensated.

A source said, Lil Win allegedly gave the family an amount of GH¢95,000 which he said was to cover hospital and other bills and also pledged to support the deceased boy’s siblings with their education.

The popular actor also gave the father of the deceased a brand new Hyundai Santa Fe car.

The case was initially adjourned when the family of the deceased boy failed to appear in court.