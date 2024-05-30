type here...
Lil Win postpones movie premier in Sunyani
Entertainment

Lil Win postpones movie premier in Sunyani

By Qwame Benedict

The Sunyani premiere of Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin‘s latest movie “A Country Called Ghana” has been rescheduled.

This choice was made out of respect for the 3-year-old who lost his life in Lilwin’s Kumasi accident.

According to a statement from his outfit, the event would take place at a later date that would be announced.

It also took advantage of the occasion to express regret to the people of Ghana for a previous statement that was thought to be inconsiderate of the situation faced by the bereaved family.

Taking advantage of the occasion, Lilwin asked Ghanaians to pray for him, his manager, and his security detail as they received medical attention at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Read the statement below:

Source:GhPage

