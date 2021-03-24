type here...
Entertainment

Lil Win promises to win Grammy’s for Ghana

By Qwame Benedict
Nana Ama Mcbrown and Lil Win
Comic actor turned musician Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win has waded into the Grammy brouhaha and has promised Ghanaians that he would bring home a Grammy one day.

Lil Win who was hanging around actress Nana Ama Mcbrown on a movie set stated that only actors and actresses who have ventured into music can bring home a grammy.

According to him, even with that, the likes of Agya Koo, Emelia Brobbey and others with the kind of songs they do can’t make them win a grammy.

He mentioned the titles for some of his songs as ones that can make the country win its first grammy award.

Lil Win who didn’t know much about the grammy’s was of the view that if the award scheme had been in existence for long they should have awarded some veteran Ghanaian musicians.

When Nana Ama pointed to him that the grammy’s has been in existence for over 60 years he said then the veterans didn’t know the process of applying to the Grammys.

He revealed that his people have started the processing to make sure he wins the award one day.

At the end of the interaction Lil Win disclosed that he wasn’t so serious about the whole Grammy idea.

Source:Ghpage

