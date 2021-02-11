Lil Win reacts to the viral video of Funny Face being manhandled by Police

Funny Face’s bitter enemy Lil Win has reacted to the viral video of Police manhandling Funny Face after he fired gunshots in the streets.

Funny Face’s name has made headlines in the past day after the issues surrounding the Kaso based comic actor resurfaced.

Apparently, Funny Face was involved in a bust up at a bar and fired warning shots to scare his attackers away.

However, a video showed the comedian being heckled in the streets of Kasoa by Police, and many have condemned the actions of the officers.

Lil Win has put in his two cents concerning the issue and has slammed the Ghana Police asking them to respect celebrities.

Sharing a document that detailed the mode of arrest, Lil Win proved that the Police’s approach to arresting his colleague was out of line.

Lil Win’s post was captioned, ”Before God, we are all equally wise and equally foolish. The cry of equality pulls everyone down….. So Help us God ….#GhanaPoliceMustApologizeToFunnyFace #LetsTreatOurCelebritiesWithRespect.”

SEE POST BELOW:

Lil Win showed his colleague some love even though Funny Face considers him an enemy and the one behind his failed relationship with his baby mama, Vanessa.

Meanwhile, Funny Face has threatened to sue the Ghana Police for $5 Million dollars following his release.