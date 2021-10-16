- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has proven he’s a man of many talents and a jack of all trades.

Aside from acting, he’s also known to be a musician, movie producer, entrepreneur and businessman.

Lil Win is now venturing into professional football as he has signed a two-year contract with premier league football club New Edubiase United football.

The Kumawood star was among five other players unveiled by the club as its new signees on Friday, October 15, 2021, in a ceremony ahead of the start of the 2021-22 Ghana Premier League season.

According to Lil Win, while the CEO of the club want him to be an ambassador the coach of the team also wants him to play on the field for the next two seasons.

“It’s time to play football. I have signed two seasons for New Edubiase United,” he told Accra-based Happy FM.

“I currently play in the Number 7 position or any position in the midfield. The coach is the one who requested me. The CEO wants me as the ambassador and the Coach also wants me to play. I can play the first 45 minutes and with time I can play full 90 minutes. As long as I play for New Edubiase United no team will beat us.”

Check out photos below;