- Advertisement -

Weeks after we all thought the beef between Funny Face and his other colleagues has ended, Lil Win has thrown another shot.

Lil Win and Funny Face had been on the neck of each other with Funny Face accusing Lil win of convincing his wife to run away with his twins Ella and Bella.

Funny Face also threatened to reveal deep secrets about Lil Win daring him to say ‘Fim’. But the popular Kumawood actor never said anything

Also Read: Funny Face has no secret about me to expose – Lil win

The award-winning comic actor cum singer in a conversation with Multimedia Group’s Kwame Oboadie reiterated his recent claims that he is a Dancehall artiste now and touted himself as the new Dancehall commando.

After bragging about being the Kumasi Commando, he then stated unlike the Kasoa Van Damme he is stronger.

Watch the video below:

Also Read: I have never spoken with Funny Faces’ wife – Lil Win

Even though Lil Win never mentioned Funny Face, we all know Funny Face has over the years been going around and referring to himself as Kasoa Van damme.