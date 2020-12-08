type here...
Lil Win tries to steal ballot box after voting

By Qwame Benedict
Lil Win tries to steal ballot box after voting
Lil Win
Popular Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win yesterday tried to steal the ballot box after casting his vote.

The comic actor who is loved by people in his neighbourhood created a scene at the polling station to release tenson around.

In a video sighted, Lil Win after taking his ballot paper was taking long in casting his vote making those at the polling station ask what he was doing wasting time there.

He responded that the ballot paper was longer than that of last four years so he was taking time out to check things well.

After casting his vote and dropping it into the ballot box, he carried the box making people at the polling station make noise but an official for the EC came in to stop him. from running away with the ballot box.

Watch the video below:

The results for the elections are still trickling in and Ghanaians would soon know who would lead them for the next four years.

Source:Ghpage

