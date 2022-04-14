type here...
I wanted to sleep with Lilly Brown & make her my 3rd wife – 2Sure of DateRush speaks after exposé

By Mr. Tabernacle
Nuhu Mahama, popularly called 2Sure has communicated his core reason for going on Date Rush in his latest interview with celebrity blogger Zionfelix.

Remember during the April 10, 2022 episode of  TV3’s Date Rush Season 6, 2Sure was heavily exposed by his pregnant wife who had also come on the show.

READ ALSO: Married man, 2Sure exposed by pregnant wife on Date Rush

Earlier he was exposed by netizens after his wedding photos surfaced following his first appearance on the show in March and picked Lily Brown as his date. 

Fast forward, 2Sure elucidated to Zionfelix that he wanted a third wife for himself reason he chose Lilly Brown so that he can sleep with her.

He also finally admitted to having two wives. 2 Sure revealed he married his first wife about five years ago and they are having two children.

He said he married the second woman after she got pregnant. According to him, all the women were not aware of his action until the Date Rush incident.

    Source:GHPAGE

