Lilwin Accident in Kumasi: A 3-year-old child died as a result of the crash (More Details)

It was a fatal accident that nearly took the life of Actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, his manager Ray Money and his Bodyguard in Amakom, Kumasi last Saturday 25th of May 2024.

The accident, Per an eye witness, the actor was from Amakom roundabout heading towards Asawase, as he was embarking on a radio tour after earlier in the morning had passed through to mourn with Actress Ellen Whyte at her father’s funeral.

READ ALSO: BREAKING NEWS: Actor Lilwin involved in a serious accident at Amakom in Kumasi

Lilwin who seemed to be in a rush decided to overtake a Vitz car that sadly, collided with a Santa car in a deadly crash.

Following the accident, the actor was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he received treatment.

On the other hand, the man who was driving the Santa car, as well as his young child was also badly affected.

READ ALSO: Update: This is Current State of Actor Lilwin after fatal accident in Kumasi earlier today

A new piece of the story that is flying and making the news is the death of a 3-year-old child who was gruesomely killed as a result of the accident.

The Grandmother of the deceased child confirmed that the dead kid is 3 years old but not 4 years old as earlier mentioned by other people on social media.

She stated that the child was seated in the front seat with his father who was driving to his tailor to get his clothes to attend a funeral the same day of the accident.

The Grandmother in an interview with Ali Baba Dankamari on Angel FM today mentioned that the mother of the dead child is not in a stable condition because she is lost in tears.

She further adds that the mother of the deceased is at the moment pregnant and thus the news of the demise of her child who is a Tawiah (the child comes after twins) and her husband hospitalized as a result of the accident is giving her complications.

The Granny further noted that the father who was driving together with the deceased child is in critical condition while receiving treatment at KATH.

More Soon…………….