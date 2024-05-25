Lilwin admitted at Komfo Anokye Hospital; ‘Speaks’ for the first time after the gory accident

Earlier this morning, award-winning Kuamwood actor, Kojo Nkansah Lilwin was involved in a gory accident that destroyed his unregistered AMG-branded Benz.

Speaking for the first time after the incident through the PRO of Wezzy Empire, Okyeame Akwadaa Nyame.

He assured his fans that the premiere of his most talked about ‘ A Country Called Ghana’ movie at the CCB Auditorium at KNUST will still come off despite the setback.

In an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, Akwadaa Nyame added that the popular Kumawood actor receives treatment at Komfo Anokye Hospital.

Akwadaa Nyame called on Ghanaians to pray for Lilwin.

