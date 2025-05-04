Lilwin & Akrobeto inspired me to become an actor- Cheddar

type here...
Emmanuel Asante, known by the Pseudonym Cheddar the bell boy has revealed what triggered his decision to become an actor.

Cheddar disclosed during an interview with Akoto Mensah, sighted by Gh Page.

According to Cheddar, he initiated the whole idea of starting a skit dubbed “Cheddar Bell Boy”, which has been trending across social media platforms.

Cheddar claims the first time his teacher, who happens to be the brain behind the skit came to the school, he asked the students what they wanted to become in the future.

As almost all his mates named white-collar jobs, he stated that he wanted to become an actor, which made the teacher question if he was even mentally stable.

When asked what inspired his decision to become an actor, Cheddar stated that Lilwin and Akrobeto inspired him.

He disclosed that anytime he watched the duo act, his dream of becoming an actor escalated.

