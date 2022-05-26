type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

Lilwin apologizes to Sandra Ababio as he replies ex-wife (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Patricia Afriyie, lil win and sandra ababio
Patricia Afriyie (L) Lil Win (C) and Sandra Ababio (R)
Lilwin’s ex-wife, Patricia Afriyie, caused a massive stir on the internet yesterday after she revealed during an interview that Kumawood actress – Sandra Ababio was sleeping with the actor and caused their break up.

During the interview, Pat went on to add that she once saw Sandra Ababio’s naked pictures on Lilwin’s phone.

She further accused Sandra Ababio of being a witch and a very bitter person and she’s very happy that Lilwin didn’t marry her.

Following Patricia’s accusations against Sandra Ababio and Lilwin, the actor has shared a self-made video of himself to address the issue.

In this video, Lilwin negated the rumours of sleeping with Sandra Ankobiah by emphatically stating that it’s a planned smear campaign against him.

According to Lilwin, this is not the first deep lies have been hurled at him but he has been able to pass throw the storms and emerged victorious all the time.

Watch the video below to know more…

It appears Lilwin is still pained with how he has been treated by his former allies in the showbiz industry because in the video, he indirectly threw shades as Zack and the others.

    Source:GHpage

