Just In: Lilwin arrested by the police over his accident that caused the death of a 3-year-old boy

By Armani Brooklyn
Police at the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Manhyia Divisional Police Command have arrested Lil Win, shortly after he was discharged from the hospital.

His arrest is linked to a recent accident involving a vehicle he was driving, which resulted in the death of a three-year-old boy.

Recall that days ago, the family of the deceased intensified calls for justice following the tragic incident.

The police cited delays in Lil Win’s arrest due to his health condition.

A police vehicle was stationed at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, and he was taken into custody immediately after being discharged by medical personnel.

Although the police have not provided further details, the actor was transported to the Manhyia Divisional Police Command of the MTTD as investigations into the incident continue.

Source:GHpage

