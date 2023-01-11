type here...
Lilwin attacks Dr Likee and Youtube stars again

By Armani Brooklyn
Earlier last year, Lilwin launched an attack on Youtube stars through a series of self-made videos he shared on his social media pages.

The Kumawood star and businessman is certainly not done with his long-standing beef with the Youtube stars and has crossed over into the new year with the enmity between him and Ghana’s Youtube stars.

In this new video, Lilwin mocked Dr Likee, Kyekyeku, 39/40, Ama Tundra and the known Youtube stars that they’re not famous.

According to Lilwin, movie stars like Yaw Dabo, Don Little etc are more popular than all the Youtube stars with pride.

He also advised them to get script writers so that they can produce better content because the below-standard videos they release on their YouTube channels are becoming boring.

This is almost the third time Lilwin has attacked Dr Likee and his proteges but none of them has replied to the comic actor’s insults and mockery.

Perhaps, they have chosen to be the bigger persons and turned a blind eye to all the unnecessary criticisms directed at them.

    Source:Ghpage

