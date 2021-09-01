- Advertisement -

Comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin has urged Ghanaians to refrain from making unwarranted comparisons between Ghana and other countries that appear to be considerably more evolved and prosperous.

While filming himself and musician Article Wan having a great time at Dubai’s Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, Lilwin stated this.

With the kind of wicked mindset and “tear him/her down” attitude that most Ghanaians have, he believes the country will never be able to compete with these countries.

He went on to say that whereas other countries like Dubai have mechanisms in place to ensure that they are people’s first choice locations whenever travel for a vacation comes up, Ghana does not, and as a result, people should lower their expectations for the country.

Watch the video below:

What do you make of Lilwin’s submission?