type here...
GhPageEntertainmentLilwin begs Ghanaians not to compare Ghana to any other country
Entertainment

Lilwin begs Ghanaians not to compare Ghana to any other country

By Qwame Benedict
Lilwin begs Ghanaians not to compare Ghana to any other country
Dubai-Lilwin-Ghana
- Advertisement -

Comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin has urged Ghanaians to refrain from making unwarranted comparisons between Ghana and other countries that appear to be considerably more evolved and prosperous.

While filming himself and musician Article Wan having a great time at Dubai’s Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, Lilwin stated this.

With the kind of wicked mindset and “tear him/her down” attitude that most Ghanaians have, he believes the country will never be able to compete with these countries.

He went on to say that whereas other countries like Dubai have mechanisms in place to ensure that they are people’s first choice locations whenever travel for a vacation comes up, Ghana does not, and as a result, people should lower their expectations for the country.

Watch the video below:

What do you make of Lilwin’s submission?

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
76.4 ° F
76.4 °
76.4 °
87 %
2.1mph
98 %
Wed
83 °
Thu
77 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
76 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News