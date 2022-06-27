- Advertisement -

After Asantewaa‘s infamous comments that without Tiktok stars, musicians will struggle to promote their songs, a lot of hot arguments have popped up on the internet with regards to the effectiveness of Toktok in the showbiz industry.

Well, a new video that has surfaced on the internet amidst the brouhaha captures the moment Kumawood legend, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin was seriously bashing a couple of Tiktok stars for disrespecting Nana Ama Mcbrown.

According to infuriated Kwadwo Nkansah, some disrespectful and irrelevant Tiktok stars are angry over the fact that Nana Ama Mcbrown has started gaining prominence on the social media platform.

In the video, Lilwin chided these yet-to-be-named Tiktok stars for rudely attacking Nana Ama Mcbrown after she went live to receive gifts from her loved ones on the app.

Annoyed Kwadwo Nkansah advised these Tiktok stars to be humble because they are not as relevant as they think in the grand scheme of things.

He additionally dared them to test their popularity by going to villages and other deprived areas because Nana Ama Mcbronw and himself will still attract the masses outside the corridors of the city.

The unwise words from these Tiktok stars would be their final undoing. They should learn to enjoy and stop throwing subtle jabs at other celebrities.