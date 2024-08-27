Lilwin compensates family of the late 3-year-old in his accident with a brand new car and massive cash (Video)

Recall that months ago, Lilwin, a beloved figure in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, was arrested for his involvement in an accident that led to the death of a 3-year-old boy.

Fortunately for him after his arrest, the court granted him bail set at GH¢50,000, with two sureties that allowed him temporary freedom.

The case initially faced delays when the family of the deceased boy failed to appear in court, prompting an adjournment.

However, recent updates from GhPage reveal that Lilwin has since reached a settlement agreement with the bereaved family.

As part of the agreement, Lilwin has committed to covering all expenses related to the accident, including replacing the father’s damaged vehicle with a brand-new Hyundai Santa Fe.

Additionally, the actor provided the family with GH¢95,000 to cover hospital bills and other associated costs.

In a gesture of long-term support, Lilwin has also pledged to assist the deceased boy’s siblings with their education and future needs, offering some solace to the grieving family.

While the settlement is important in addressing the accident’s aftermath, Lilwin still faces ongoing legal proceedings.