LilWin could be jailed for up to 5 years if found guilty – Details

Kumawood actor and musician Lil Win may face a five-year jail term or a fine for his involvement in a car accident that resulted in the death of a three-year-old child, according to private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu.

Lil Win has been charged with careless and inconsiderate driving and granted bail of GH¢50,000 with two sureties.

In an interview on Joy FM, Mr Kpebu noted that while fines are typical in such cases, imprisonment is possible, especially given the severity of the accident and the death of the child.

“In terms of penalties, imprisonment is possible, but fines are typically imposed. However, in particularly severe cases, imprisonment can occur, and it can be up to five years,” he said.

Mr. Kpebu emphasized the need for stronger punishment to deter reckless drivers in Ghana, where road accidents claim over 2000 lives annually.

He believes a stricter sentence would send a strong message and promote road safety.

“We don’t often charge them with manslaughter. So, is it reckless, dangerous driving, etc.? Yes. Over the past decade, more than 2000 people have died annually in road accidents. Yet, we don’t see drivers being imprisoned for years.”

Lil Win was granted bail of GH¢50,000 with two sureties by the Asokore Mampong District Court following his arrest on Monday, June 3.

Lil Win was taken into custody by Motor Traffic and Transport Department officers of the Manhyia Divisional Command shortly after being discharged from the hospital.

His arrest is connected to a recent accident involving a vehicle he was driving, which tragically resulted in the death of a three-year-old boy.

The family of the deceased had intensified calls for justice, but police cited ill-health as the reason for the delay in his arrest. Lil Win has been charged with dangerous driving and negligently causing harm.