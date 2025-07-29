Lilwin Curses late Daddy Lumba’s family

Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has cursed the family of late Daddy Lumba.

Following Daddy Lumba’s death, one person who has been trending for the wrong reasons is the actor cum movie producer.

Speaking in a viral video, Kwadwo Nkansah Likwin expressed his disappointment in the family of the late Daddy Lumba.

Lilwin noted that Daddy Lumba’s death will badly affect him, not because he is pained but because it will go a long way to affect his movie premiere.

He noted that the August 2 vigil for Daddy Lumba vigil night is the same day as his movie premiere.

The actor has concluded that the family intentionally did that to see him run at a loss after spending thousands of dollars on the movie he is about to premiere.

Bitter Lilwin cursed the family of Daddy Lumba for intentionally setting a date that would affect his movie premiere.