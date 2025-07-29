type here...
Entertainment

Lilwin Curses late Daddy Lumba’s family

By Mzta Churchill

Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has cursed the family of late Daddy Lumba.

Following Daddy Lumba’s death, one person who has been trending for the wrong reasons is the actor cum movie producer.

Speaking in a viral video, Kwadwo Nkansah Likwin expressed his disappointment in the family of the late Daddy Lumba.

Lilwin noted that Daddy Lumba’s death will badly affect him, not because he is pained but because it will go a long way to affect his movie premiere.

READ ALSO: Kevin Taylor storms Kumasi despite warnings

He noted that the August 2 vigil for Daddy Lumba vigil night is the same day as his movie premiere.

The actor has concluded that the family intentionally did that to see him run at a loss after spending thousands of dollars on the movie he is about to premiere.

Bitter Lilwin cursed the family of Daddy Lumba for intentionally setting a date that would affect his movie premiere.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Kevin Taylor storms Kumasi despite warnings

Daddy Lumba Odo Broni Akosua Serwaa

I need Daddy Lumba’s mortuary keys- Abusuapanyin

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Tuesday, July 29, 2025
24.1 C
Accra

Also Read

Here is what killed Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba biography

Daddy Lumba biography

“We don’t know Odo Broni” – Lumba’s family speaks

Daddy Lumba Odo Broni Akosua Serwaa

Daddy Lumba’s wife refuses to speak with the late musician’s abusuapanin

Daddy Lumba

A list of all of Daddy Lumba’s 202 songs

Daddy Lumba songs
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways