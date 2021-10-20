Lilwin dashes Ghc1000 to Funny Face for his upkeep

- Advertisement -

Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has earned the praise of Ghanaians after he dashed Funny Face who is currently going through a tough time Ghc1000 for his upkeep while he goes on psychiatric re-examination.

Ghpage earlier reported that a Kaneshie District Court has referred comic actor Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, to the Psychiatric Hospital for re-examination.

This was after he was charged with one count of threat of death by the Kaneshie District Court.

Even though the charge was read to him in the court presided over by His Worship Kofi Oheneba-Kuffour, his plea was not taken because of his behaviour.

In court on Wednesday, October 20, Funny Face stirred drama when he told the court that, he had lawyers but told them not to come to court because he caused his own problems.

After the court proceedings, the Ghanaian actor, musician cum footballer made this benevolent gesture to the embattled and troubled comic actor Funny Face.

Explaining the reason for the unselfish act, Lilwin said he is aware Funny Face has been going through hardships, adding that, depression can cause many people to lose their morals.

According to him, the money should be able to help him cater for some little things which he (Funny Face) would need while at the psychiatric hospital.

Lilwin in an interview with Kofi TV following the donation said he feels sorry for Funny Face.

Watch the video below:

He added Funny Face has since been a brother and helper to him so he wouldn’t take him for granted although they have had a series of heated public quarrels over the years.