In an earlier post published few moments, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin finally reacted to Funny Face after he said he was going to expose him, Kalybos and BismarkTheJoke.

In the video sighted, Lilwin was clad in beautiful Kente regalia with his entourage to address the issues between himself and colleague actor Funny Face.

Before he finally addresses issues raised by Funny Face, Lilwin, and his entourage stood still for the national anthem of Ghana.

According to him, he respects everyone and it is as a result of lots of people that’s why he can call himself an actor today.

In a lengthy live video on his official pages, Lil Win was seen educating people on COVID-19 and some preventive measures to keep people safe from getting infected.

Instead of him to address the issues at hand, he was rather advertising some products and promoting other brands.

Fans are very disappointed in him for this.