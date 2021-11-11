- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actor and entertainer Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has expressed disappointment over his exclusion from the meeting with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and members of the Creative Arts Industry.

In an interview on Accra FM, he explained that he knew nothing at the meeting and queried why he wasn’t invited.

According to the comic actor, he is among the top three Ghanaian celebrities, and that he was supposed to be present at the meeting to air his views.

Lilwin added that he was disappointed about the snub but he is hopeful the meeting will yield good results.

The actor added that he met Agya Koo at the airport on the day of the meeting but he failed to inform him about the meeting.

This comes after the IGP, George Akuffo Dampare held a closed-door meeting with the Creative Arts Industry players on 10th November 2021 at the Police Headquarters in Accra.

This closed-door meeting with the creative arts follows the initiative by the IGP to meet with diverse interest groups across the social strata to interact on better policing in Ghana.