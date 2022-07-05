- Advertisement -

After chiding Tiktok stars for disrespecting Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has linked up with Asantewaa in a new video.

Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin days ago seriously bashed a couple of Tiktok stars for disrespecting Nana Ama Mcbrown.

According to Lilwinh, some disrespectful and irrelevant Tiktok stars are angry over the fact that Nana Ama Mcbrown has started gaining prominence on the social media platform.

In the video, Lilwin chided these Tiktok stars for rudely attacking Kumawood’s Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown after she went live to receive gifts from her loved ones on the app.

Vexed Kwadwo Nkansah advised these Tiktok stars to be unpretentious because they are not as relevant as they think.

He additionally dared them to test their popularity by going to villages and other deprived areas because Nana Ama Mcbronw and himself will still attract the masses.

His outburst came after Asantewaa on UTV made an infamous comment that without Tiktok stars, musicians will struggle to promote their songs.

In the latest of events following their ‘clash’, Lilwin and Asantewaa have linked up to create a dance video for Lasmid’s hit song “Friday Night.”

Lilwin and Asantewaa from the video acted and went about their job dancing together as if nothing had happened between them.

Watch the video below:

This move by Lasmid to use a Tiktok star like Asantewaa for his music promotion justifies the latter’s previous remarks o the subject.