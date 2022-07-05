type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentLilwin finally links up with Asantewaa after insulting TikTok stars
Entertainment

Lilwin finally links up with Asantewaa after insulting TikTok stars

By Mr. Tabernacle
Asantewaa and Lilwin
Asantewaa and Lilwin
- Advertisement -

After chiding Tiktok stars for disrespecting Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has linked up with Asantewaa in a new video.

Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin days ago seriously bashed a couple of Tiktok stars for disrespecting Nana Ama Mcbrown.

According to Lilwinh, some disrespectful and irrelevant Tiktok stars are angry over the fact that Nana Ama Mcbrown has started gaining prominence on the social media platform.

In the video, Lilwin chided these Tiktok stars for rudely attacking Kumawood’s Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown after she went live to receive gifts from her loved ones on the app.

Vexed Kwadwo Nkansah advised these Tiktok stars to be unpretentious because they are not as relevant as they think.

He additionally dared them to test their popularity by going to villages and other deprived areas because Nana Ama Mcbronw and himself will still attract the masses.

His outburst came after Asantewaa on UTV made an infamous comment that without Tiktok stars, musicians will struggle to promote their songs.

Subscribe to watch new videos

In the latest of events following their ‘clash’, Lilwin and Asantewaa have linked up to create a dance video for Lasmid’s hit song “Friday Night.”

Lilwin and Asantewaa from the video acted and went about their job dancing together as if nothing had happened between them.

Watch the video below:

This move by Lasmid to use a Tiktok star like Asantewaa for his music promotion justifies the latter’s previous remarks o the subject.

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, July 5, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    74.2 ° F
    74.2 °
    74.2 °
    90 %
    2mph
    99 %
    Tue
    80 °
    Wed
    78 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    79 °
    Sat
    80 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News