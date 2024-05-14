Ghanaian filmmaker and director, Lilwin, recently shared the challenges faced behind the scenes during the making of his latest film, ‘A Country Called Ghana.’

Originally, the project aimed for an all-Ghanaian cast. However, Lilwin explained that they later opted to include some Nigerian actors to broaden its international appeal, especially for platforms like Netflix.

Two Nigerian actors, Charles Anwurum and Victor Osuagwu, known as ‘Awilo Sharp Sharp,’ were suggested for inclusion.

In an interview with Hitz FM, Lilwin clarified that Ramsey Nouah was added as the lead after the initial cast withdrew just 10 days before shooting was set to begin.

Initially, they had chosen a “light-skinned Ghanaian actor who is a superstar” for the role and had even negotiated terms and prepared costumes based on his measurements.

“We had extensive discussions and even agreed on a fee,” Lilwin stated. “But when he learned that some Nigerians were joining the project, he decided to cancel, citing payment concerns despite our negotiations and budget considerations.”

Despite further negotiations, the Ghanaian actor continued to impose restrictions, including limited shooting days and refusal to work on weekends.

This led Lilwin to terminate the deal and seek an alternative, resulting in casting Ramsey Nouah.

The process of bringing Ramsey on board was described as smooth, with agreements reached and half of the payment secured before he arrived in Ghana to collaborate on the film.

When asked to name the Ghanaian actor causing difficulties, Lilwin mentioned he would disclose this information after the movie’s premiere.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

https://www.instagram.com/p/C68KC5OM_Pg