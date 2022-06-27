type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentLilwin fires Youtube stars
Entertainment

Lilwin fires Youtube stars

By Armani Brooklyn
Lilwin fires Youtube stars
- Advertisement -

Talented Kumawood veteran, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin – Has ignited a new beef with Youtube stars after blatantly insulting and calling them names in his most recent Tiktok video.

Recall that somewhere last year, rumors sparked on social media thatLilwin and Dr Likee are beefing after they met at an event and refused to talk to each other.

READ ALSO: ‘Dr Likee is the biggest star now, his time has come’- Yaw Dabo

The two later came out to rubbish the beefing claims by asserting that they are still friends and nothing on Earth can make them turn against each other.

With reference to Lilwin’s latest explosive rants, it’s clear they both lied to be in good talking terms just to keep their fans calm.

This new Tiktok video from Lilwin is a deliberate attack on Youtube stars most especially Akabenezer, Nana Yeboah and the rest of the heavyweights who are now the stars of the moment.

According to Lilwin, he’s aware some of these leading Youtubers have strongly warned their crew members never to work with him and if they dare try such a thing, they would sack them from their camp.

READ ALSO: Lilwin chides Tiktok stars for disrespecting Nana Ama Mcbrown

As specified by angry Lilwin in the video, it’s very foolish for the Youtube stars to seek his downfall because he holds no evil agenda against them.

He continued to blow his own trumpet that there’s no way these Youtube stars can lace his boots because he has been consistent in the showbiz industry for the past 13 years and counting.

Lilwin additionally challenged them to a street contest as to who amongst them can garner street love and credibility like him therefore they should tone down the foolishness and hatred.

READ ALSO: The highest pay I’ve received after working with Lil Win for 10 years is GHS300 – Long Face

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos

Vengeful Nana Yeboah and Dr Likee won’t allow Lilwin to go scot-free for disrespecting them, they will surely hit back at hm in due course.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, June 27, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    81.1 ° F
    81.1 °
    81.1 °
    74 %
    2.8mph
    88 %
    Mon
    81 °
    Tue
    82 °
    Wed
    80 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    78 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News