Talented Kumawood veteran, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin – Has ignited a new beef with Youtube stars after blatantly insulting and calling them names in his most recent Tiktok video.

Recall that somewhere last year, rumors sparked on social media thatLilwin and Dr Likee are beefing after they met at an event and refused to talk to each other.

The two later came out to rubbish the beefing claims by asserting that they are still friends and nothing on Earth can make them turn against each other.

With reference to Lilwin’s latest explosive rants, it’s clear they both lied to be in good talking terms just to keep their fans calm.

This new Tiktok video from Lilwin is a deliberate attack on Youtube stars most especially Akabenezer, Nana Yeboah and the rest of the heavyweights who are now the stars of the moment.

According to Lilwin, he’s aware some of these leading Youtubers have strongly warned their crew members never to work with him and if they dare try such a thing, they would sack them from their camp.

As specified by angry Lilwin in the video, it’s very foolish for the Youtube stars to seek his downfall because he holds no evil agenda against them.

He continued to blow his own trumpet that there’s no way these Youtube stars can lace his boots because he has been consistent in the showbiz industry for the past 13 years and counting.

Lilwin additionally challenged them to a street contest as to who amongst them can garner street love and credibility like him therefore they should tone down the foolishness and hatred.

Vengeful Nana Yeboah and Dr Likee won’t allow Lilwin to go scot-free for disrespecting them, they will surely hit back at hm in due course.