Lilwin gifts his mother a heavy mansion to mark his 80th birthday (Video)

Award-winning Kumawood actor, Kwadwo NkansahLilwin has warmed hearts by gifting his mother a house to mark her 80th birthday celebration.

The kind gesture by Lilwin by Lilwin towards his mother was applauded by his fans.

A video of the house that has surfaced on social media has captured the attention of many Ghanaians.

The clip of the house shows a large, multi-story building with a unique brick-like pattern.

The structure features a combination of red, white, and beige tones on the exterior walls, with intricate designs around the windows and support columns.

The building has balconies on each level with ornate white railings and decorative pillars.



The architectural style blends traditional and modern elements, giving the building a grand appearance.

Speaking in an interview on UTV, Lilwin disclosed that he is forever grateful to his mother for her selflessness and sacrifices when he was bedridden, adding that she left everything to nurse him back to life.

“I made a promise to myself that once I achieved stardom, I would bring happiness to my mother’s life. Though I am not yet wealthy, when I constructed my house, I presented it to her when she turned 72 years old.

“At that time, I was still renting. Additionally, I bought her a car. These gestures were my way of ensuring her happiness,” – Lil Win revealed.