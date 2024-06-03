“This is not fair” – Ghanaians react as Lilwin granted bail of GHS 50,000 with 2 sureties

Lilwin has been granted bail by the Asokore Mampong District Court.

The bail, set at GH?50,000 with two sureties, comes after his arrest on charges related to a fatal accident that claimed the life of a three-year-old boy.

As confirmed, the actor is scheduled to reappear in court on June 27, 2024.

The talented actor was arrested this morning, Monday, June 3, 2024, following his discharge from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the accident.

READ ALSO: Watch: Exclusive video of how Lilwin was arrested at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital lands online

As known, Lilwin’s accident happened on May 25 in Amakom, Kumasi, just hours before the premiere of his movie, ‘A Country Called Ghana’.

The young victim, Richard Nana Yaw Ampomah, was reportedly in the front passenger seat of his father’s car when Lilwin crashed into it with his AMG Mercedes Benz.

Eyewitnesses allege that the actor was driving at high speed when he crashed into the other car.

Richard Nana Yaw Ampomah succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital later that same day.

READ ALSO: Just In: Lilwin arrested by the police over his accident that caused the death of a 3-year-old boy

Netizens Reactions

@usuphyoungslim – Bail granted .. Next is compensation lol That’s the new justice for the rich and well to do in this country. Another reason to get money

@AFiabian – Ghana police is a junk institution you denied most citizens with same offense, yet you were quick to grant this guy family just travel leave Ghana police we have justice at nogokpo period you can’t try killing a young boy and pretend all those Doctors conspired will face the boy.

@AFiabian – jail awaits you devi kporga agbebada y3 wo norna this is man saughter you must face the law.

@real_don_7 – Ey 50k bail wei de3 Ghana police de bi aka ho Ey 500million Money Wey I no see some before