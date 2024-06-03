Lilwin in Court: Actor Granted GHc50k Bail – More Details

Popular Kumawood actor Lil Win has been granted bail of GH?50,000 with two sureties by the Asokore Mampong District Court.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on June 27, 2024.

Lil Win was arrested on Monday, June 3, by the Manhyia Divisional Police Command in connection with an accident that resulted in the death of a 3-year-old.

The fatal incident occurred at Amakom in Kumasi on May 25, just hours before the premiere of his movie ‘A Country Called Ghana’ at the KNUST auditorium.

The actor was taken into custody immediately after being discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on Monday morning.

The three-year-old, Richard Nana Yaw Ampomah, reportedly succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on Saturday, May 25, shortly after the accident at Amakom in Kumasi.

Nana Yaw was said to be sitting in the front passenger seat of his father’s vehicle when it collided with Lil Win’s branded Mercedes-Benz. Witnesses claimed that the actor was driving at a high speed when the crash occurred.

Since the accident, Lil Win had been receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye hospital until his arrest on Monday morning. His manager and personal guard remain hospitalized and are still receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the bereaved family has already buried the three-year-old boy, while his father, Jacob Ampomah, who sustained a fractured leg, continues to visit the hospital for treatment.

In a statement released last week, Lil Win refuted allegations from the family of the deceased, denying claims that he neglected the accident victims and attended his movie premiere on the same day as the incident. Despite his injuries, the actor appeared at the premiere of his movie on the night of the accident.

He later apologized to the bereaved family for his “insensitive comment” and postponed his movie premiere in Sunyani to mourn with the family.