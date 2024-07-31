type here...
Lilwin is innocent in the accident that caused the death of the 3-year-old boy – Lawyer argues

By Armani Brooklyn
Lilwin’s lawyer has maintained that her client is innocent in the tragic accident that resulted in the death of a three-year-old boy.

According to Lawyer Margaret Mary Adjei Twum, she’s optimistic that her client will soon gain his freedom as the court awaits guidance from the Attorney General’s office.

Speaking to the media she highlighted the negative impact the incident and the ensuing publicity has had on Lil Win.

“In fact, those incidents have really affected him. The way we were praying that the movie, ‘A Country Called Ghana”

“How it was supposed to go because of the accidents and the media and also the negative comments around it has somehow affected the movie itself. But what can you say? Somebody is dead, so we are not thinking in terms of comics.”

Lilwin

“We want to think as reasonable human beings. And then we pray that as time flies, the family of the deceased will have some sort of comfort, and closure. We are not so much conscious about the money. Now we pray that the family members will be healed and then things will be fine.”

“We will defer otherwise. We will still pursue our posture and the theory of our case will change when we have the reports from the Attorney General.”

Lil Win was arrested on June 3, 2024, in connection with the accident involving his vehicle. He was granted bail of GH¢50,000 with two sureties nd because we are so standing on his innocence. We still believe in his innocence until proven by the Asokore Mampong District Court.

Meanwhile, the docket is still being reviewed at the Attorney General’s office.

Source:GHpage

