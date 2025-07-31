Lilwin is selfish- Former manager Zack GH

Zack GH, the former manager for Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has said that the actor is selfish.

Zack has stated that, unlike the others who paved the way for Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, the actor doesn’t want anyone to become successful.

In an interview, Zack expressed disappointment in the actor’s refusal to allow others to shine.

Using the movie “Mr. President” to buttress his assertion, Zack GH said that Lilwin should have made someone who fit the role perform.

According to him, even though the role didn’t fit Nkansah, because he was the one who produced it, he decided to play the main character role.

He advised that Lilwin should learn from the Nigerians and give opportunities to those who deserve it.