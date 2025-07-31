type here...
Entertainment

Lilwin is selfish- Former manager Zack GH

By Mzta Churchill

Zack GH, the former manager for Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has said that the actor is selfish.

Zack has stated that, unlike the others who paved the way for Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, the actor doesn’t want anyone to become successful.

In an interview, Zack expressed disappointment in the actor’s refusal to allow others to shine.

Using the movie “Mr. President” to buttress his assertion, Zack GH said that Lilwin should have made someone who fit the role perform.

READ ALSO: He managed Akua Donkor and she died, he managed Daddy Lumba and he died- Diana Asamoah drags Roman Father

According to him, even though the role didn’t fit Nkansah, because he was the one who produced it, he decided to play the main character role.

He advised that Lilwin should learn from the Nigerians and give opportunities to those who deserve it.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

He managed Akua Donkor and she died, he managed Daddy Lumba and he died- Diana Asamoah drags Roman Father

The threats are too much, I want to quit- Gh Page’s presenter cries blood

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Thursday, July 31, 2025
25.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Daddy Lumba’s biological children arrive in Ghana

Daddy Lumba children

Video of Daddy Lumba taking his medication inside the studio

Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba biography

Daddy Lumba biography

Efia Odo addresses rumours of Daddy Lumba been his biological father

Efia Odo and Daddy Lumba

Take care of your children before he uses them for sacrifice- Diana Asamoah warns ahead of movie premiere

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways