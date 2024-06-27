type here...
Lilwin makes second court appearance; Lawyer speaks (Video)
Lilwin makes second court appearance; Lawyer speaks (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Lilwin

Actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, made a second appearance in court today for his tragic accident that caused the death of a 3-year-old boy.

Police prosecutors have told the Asokore Mampong District Court that they are awaiting advice from the Attorney General’s Office in the case involving actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly called Lil Win.

Lil Win was granted GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties by the court after he was arrested by police on Monday, June 3, 2024.

His arrest was in connection with an accident involving a vehicle being driven by the actor, which resulted in the death of a three-year-old boy.

Drunk, faking in court plus other heavy secrets - 'Family' of the 3-year-old boy who died in Lilwin's accident fires

The family of the three-year-old boy intensified calls for justice after the death of their relative, but police said delays in the arrest of Lil Win were due to his health condition.

The prosecution said they have forwarded a docket on the case to the Attorney General’s Office and are waiting for advice.

Counsel for Lil Win, Nana Bonsu Kyeretwie, said the advice from the Attorney General’s Office will inform their next step in the matter.

Watch the video below to know more…

