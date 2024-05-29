Lilwin’s Manager Ray Moni Finally Speaks as he still receives treatment at KATH

The Manager for Actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, Ray Moni has released a statement in an address on his official Facebook page following the accident on Saturday 25th 2024.

Ray Moni was involved in the fatal accident that claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy and injured a father, Lilwin and his bodyguard in Amakom-Kumasi.

The accident has created a whole buzz and matters arising are not a pleasing one. In this light, Ray Moni has made some statements.

In a post on Facebook, Ray Moni extended his gratitude to concerned family, friends, and loved ones as well as well-meaning Ghanaians for their support thus far throughout this challenging phase.

He expressed his sincerest gratitude to all for the constant check-ups on him following the incident and also took a moment to thank the Doctors and Nurses at KATH for the special attention offered to the team.

According to him, he and other team members who were involved in the accident are responding to treatment. After they are discharged, they will address various issues surrounding the accident.

He, however, sent out a condolence to the bereaved family as a result of the accident.

Ray Moni, promised via the release to manage the situation to the satisfaction of the bereaved family while asking for continuous prayers as they navigate through these down and unfortunate moments.

READ THE FULL TEXT BELOW