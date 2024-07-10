Lilwin might face up to 5 years in jail for killing a child – Vim Lady reveals

Popular comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known widely as Lilwin, is facing serious legal repercussions following a tragic accident that resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.

According to media personality Afia Pokuaa, also known as ‘Vim Lady,’ Lilwin could face up to five years in jail if found guilty of the charges against him.

In a video reacting to the ongoing legal proceedings, Afia Pokuaa detailed the events leading up to the current situation.

Months ago, Lilwin who was reportedly driving recklessly crashed into another car, leading to the death of a 3-year-old boy.

Despite the severity of the incident, Lilwin attended the premiere of his new movie, “A Country Called Ghana,” before seeking medical treatment and later appearing in court.

The accident sparked significant public outrage and concern, given Lilwin’s status as a beloved figure in Ghana’s entertainment industry.

Afia Pokuaa emphasized the gravity of the charges, noting that the actor could face a prison sentence, a fine, both, or potentially even no punishment, depending on the court’s decision.

“This is a very serious case,” Afia Pokuaa stated. “Based on the crime he has been charged with, Lilwin faces the prospect of a five-year jail term. However, the outcome will depend on how the case is handled in court.”

The legal proceedings are being closely followed by both fans and critics, as they wait to see how the case will unfold.

Lilwin’s actions post-accident, particularly his decision to attend a movie premiere, attending a church thanksgiving service as well as recording a song on the hospital bed have raised questions about his sense of responsibility and accountability.