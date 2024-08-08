type here...
Entertainment

Lilwin only contacted me to connect him to GTP – Martha Ankomah

By Qwame Benedict
Martha-and-LilWIn

Lil Win months ago accused the actress of turning him away when he approached her to feature in his newly-released movie ‘A Country Called Ghana’.

But Martha Ankomah in her new interview has shared what transpired between them.

According to the actress, she has never met Lil Win physically before and the only time she got in touch with the Kumawood actor was when he reached out to her seeking for help.

Explaining why he reached out, she said Lil Win wanted GTP to print school uniforms for his school so he contacted her so she could help him establish contact with them and that was all.

She said: “Before God and man, I have not met LilWin physically, and our paths have never crossed before. The only time I spoke to him was when he called me on the phone for a favour. You know the iPhone keeps records. So, this was the only time LilWin called me and asked for a favour with the very GTP he insulted me with.

“God being so good, I spoke to GTP. I don’t know if he went to see them or not. But, if LilWin would speak the truth, he would reach out to thank me afterwards.”

“He wanted GTP to print school uniforms for his school. And, he said, when he spoke about this to people, he was told Martha Ankomah was the GTP brand ambassador.

“So, I told him no problem, and I will speak to them and get back to you. So, I called the boss, and he was like, no problem, and he gave me a number to give back to LilWin.”

Source:GhPage

