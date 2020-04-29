- Advertisement -

Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin is not taking it lightly with colleague actor Funny Face and is ready to challenge him on any grounds amid their heated brawl on social media.

The two comic actors have been the news item over the last week.

Funny Face waited for a reaction from all the actors he has dared to expose, talking about Kalyboss, Bismark The Joke and Lilwin and this reaction from Lilwin certainly will cause something serious.

Taking to social media to post a picture few moments ago on his official Instagram page with a very interesting and a captivating caption, he wrote;

"Who Said Man No dey , ok by 5pm this evening… we streaming live on all my platforms

We all they wait! We shall keep you posted.