Just a few hours ago, Maa Linda has grue for the head of Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin after the actor dissed Tiktok stars for bragging that they are the ones controlling the music industry at the moment.

This followed after Asantewaa bragged on UTV’s United Showbiz show that without Tiktok stars, it would be more than hard for a musician to promote his or her song with success.

These debatable comments from Asantewaa ignited a hot debate on the internet as to whether Tiktok stars are now the leading music promoters in the country the moment.

Lilwin jumped onto the bandwagon yesterday to blast and slander Asantewaa and the other Tiktok ladies for blowing dust into people’s eyes.

The actor insulted these Tiktok and also advised them to be humble because they are still young and full of untapped potential.

Amidst the back and forth banter, Mama Linda, a UK-based Ghanaian TikToker, has unleashed her fury on actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win for chastising TikTok star Asantewaa and her fellow colleagues over comments about their relevance on the video-sharing app.

In Maa Linda’s submission, Lil Win, who described Asantewaa as arrogant and wielded no power over hit songs, should shut up because he is the epitome of arrogance and ungratefulness as far as the entertainment industry is concerned.

She cautioned Lil Win to refrain from talking about the young TikTokers and stay in his Kumawood movie industry which has collapsed due to backbiting, insults and voodoo against each other which has seemingly stalled progress.

Lilwin has reacted to Mama Linda’s insults and according to him, he’s still in his prime like he never left.

A new video that has been spotted on the actor’s IG page shows how he was mobbed by students of T.I Amadiyah Muslim School in Kumasi.

Lilwin received a very enthusiastic reception from a group of students who showed their admiration for him as a superstar.

Just as Lilwin said in his earlier rants, none of the Tiktok stars can pull a crowd like himself.

He bragged in the caption attached to the video that;“If you don’t understand please go and die ok” – Which is clearly a jab at Maa Linda.

This is just the beginning of the beef between Maa Linda and Lilwin – It will get to its peak in the next few days ahead hence stay tuned for more.