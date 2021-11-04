- Advertisement -

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lil win has indicated that he would be venturing into politics very soon.

According to the actor, he is dreaming of contesting for Presidency in Ghana on the ticket of an independent candidate.

Lil Win who recently signed for New Edubiase football club in an interview with Ike de Unpredictable on Kumasi based Angel FM revealed that he has over the years entertained Ghanaians through his acting and music.

When he was acting, he never thought he could make music but here he is today with a lot of hit songs to his name but here is today as a footballer.

He said: “When I was an actor, I didn’t know I can become a musician. Now I have more hit songs which Ghanaians used to entertain themselves and I’m now a footballer too playing for New Edubiase FC”

He explained that God has given him a lot of talent but it would take time for people to understand him

“God gave me so many talents and as time goes on Ghanaians will understand me. I have the ambition to become President of Ghana which I know even my family will not agree or understand me but all those who doubt me should pray for long life to witness my swearing-in as President of Ghana”.

“I will not contest in the ticket of NPP or NDC but I will contest as an independent candidate. When I win the election as an independent candidate, Ghanaians will know God works in mysterious ways because it will be difficult for an Independent candidate to win as President while NDC and NPP are there But I will shock the world,” he continued.

Lil Win mentioned that he will lose in his first bid to be President of the country but he will come back strong and pull a huge surprise on Ghanaians in his second bid to become the President.

‘When I get to 50 or 60 years, I will contest the election as an independent candidate, I will lose my first contest but the second contest I will win. God has revealed it to me already and no man turn it down”