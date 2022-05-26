type here...
GhPageEntertainmentLilwin reveals why he divorced his first wife Patricia - Video
Entertainment

Lilwin reveals why he divorced his first wife Patricia – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Just two days ago, the first wife of Kwadwo Nkansah, aka Lil Win, dropped a bombshell Sandra Sarfo Ababio by accusing her of destroying her marriage with the Kumawood veteran.

In the same video, Patricia asserted that she saw Sandra Ababio’s naked pictures on Lilwin’s phone when they were still married and that was the genesis of the tension between her and the actor.

In the midst of the brouhaha and name-calling, Lilwin has reacted to the dreadful accusations in a fresh Tiktok video.

According to Lilwin, his ex-wife’s accusations against him are blatant lies and contain no form of truth.

He also lamented over how his enemies always run to the media to tarnish his hard-earned reputation.

Lilwin also used the opportunity to indirectly reveal why he ended things with Patricia who is now on a rants spree.

In his own words, some ladies (Patricia) are very lazy and disrespectful towards their husbands and boyfriends at home but quick to play the victim card on the internet.

He continued that most women (Patricia) lose their marriages because of their deviant behaviour in view of the fact that men like well-mannered ladies (Maame Serwaa).

Apparently, Lilwin didn’t literally mention Patricia’s name but looking at how things have unfolded on the internet for the past few days now – It is more than convincing that he was talking about Patricia’s lazy and disrespectful behaviour that influenced their divorce.

Watch the video below to know more (Minutes 4:00 – 7:00)

Lilwin and Patricia’s back and further banter is about to turn messy because the two are now more than ready to dirty themselves.

    Source:GHpage

